Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.11. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

