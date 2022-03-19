Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Stericycle Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.