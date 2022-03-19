HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

