HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.
Shares of FSTX opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.
About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
