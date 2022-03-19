Head to Head Review: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) versus Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Qumu and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qumu -65.99% -101.40% -40.53% Matterport N/A -1,156.13% -53.94%

This table compares Qumu and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qumu $29.07 million 1.03 -$9.20 million ($1.09) -1.56 Matterport $111.17 million 18.04 -$338.06 million N/A N/A

Qumu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Matterport.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Qumu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Qumu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Qumu and Matterport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50 Matterport 0 0 6 0 3.00

Qumu presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 95.49%. Given Qumu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Qumu is more favorable than Matterport.

Summary

Qumu beats Matterport on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Qumu was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Matterport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc. is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc., formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

