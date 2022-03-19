Head-To-Head Survey: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) versus Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dyadic International and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.24%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82% Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.60 million 61.42 -$9.32 million N/A N/A Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 30.73 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -21.01

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

