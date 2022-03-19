HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HealthStream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HealthStream by 128.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 30.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 42.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.00 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

