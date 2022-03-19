Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) versus Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Critical Analysis

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 30.64% 10.91% 1.18% Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heartland Financial USA and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heartland Financial USA presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.96 $219.92 million $5.00 10.07 Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.47 $52.48 million N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

