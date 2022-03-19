Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

