Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

