Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $235.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.65 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

