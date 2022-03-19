Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,435,696 shares of company stock valued at $475,459,185. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $403.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

