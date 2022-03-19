Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Herold Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

