High Performance Blockchain Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $297,276.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002105 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

