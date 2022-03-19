Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 191,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of HIL opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Hill International has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 million, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hill International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

