Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) PT Lowered to $3.76

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.60 to $3.76 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hippo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Hippo has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

