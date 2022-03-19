Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

HON opened at $194.72 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.31.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.