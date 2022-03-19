Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.72 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average is $208.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

