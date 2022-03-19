Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50. The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 25,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,399,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

