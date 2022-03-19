Hudock Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $100.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.