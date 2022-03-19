Hudock Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 133,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,596 shares of company stock worth $3,831,954. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $122.45 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.