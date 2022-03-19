Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Hudock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.02 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $521.78 and a 200-day moving average of $513.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.