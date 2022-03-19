Hudock Inc. Sells 991 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

