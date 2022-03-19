Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.

NYSE HII opened at $193.69 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

