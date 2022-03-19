Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.86.
NYSE HII opened at $193.69 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $228.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
