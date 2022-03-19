Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 17.6% in February

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

HUN opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.15. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

