IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 56,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.
Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.03 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.74.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
