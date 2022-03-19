IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,259,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total value of $601,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,465 shares of company stock worth $7,279,708. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.94 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.19.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

