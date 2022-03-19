IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POOL opened at $487.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $331.60 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

