IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,927 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after purchasing an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.39 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

