IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,688 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.70 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $128.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

