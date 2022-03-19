IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,935 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

MKC opened at $96.24 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.