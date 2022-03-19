IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,947 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,262,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

