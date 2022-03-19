ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. 96,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,602. ICF International has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.46.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICFI. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ICF International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.50.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ICF International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ICF International by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.