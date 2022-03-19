Illuvium Trading Up 15.7% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $371.08 million and $25.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $577.07 or 0.01382715 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.41 or 0.07021504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.88 or 1.00146398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.