Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 594,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 647,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).
The firm has a market cap of £21.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Immotion Group Company Profile (LON:IMMO)
