Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 594,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 647,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The firm has a market cap of £21.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) content, experiences, equipment, and software design in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers VR motion platforms in leisure destinations and rental spaces in retail and family entertainment destinations. Immotion Group Plc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom.

