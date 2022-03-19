Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.