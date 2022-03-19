Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

