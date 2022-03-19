Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.70) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($47.25) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.75) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($53.19) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.24 ($48.62).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.76) and a one year high of €19.70 ($21.65).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

