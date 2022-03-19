Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$31.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ISV. CIBC cut shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.60.

ISV opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.03. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

