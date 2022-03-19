Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases 7,277,649 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-AGet Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 7,277,649 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.29 per share, with a total value of $402,381,213.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,086,590 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.94 per share, with a total value of $274,370,664.60.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.
  • On Wednesday, March 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,803,926,716.90.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $725,133,325.06.

BRK-A stock opened at $512,991.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478,990.80 and its 200-day moving average is $447,636.75.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

