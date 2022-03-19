Insider Buying: Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS) Insider Buys £14,754.06 in Stock

Cornerstone FS Plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) insider Gareth Maitland Edwards acquired 81,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £14,754.06 ($19,186.03).

On Thursday, March 10th, Gareth Maitland Edwards bought 24,033 shares of Cornerstone FS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,312.89).

CSFS opened at GBX 22.40 ($0.29) on Friday. Cornerstone FS Plc has a one year low of GBX 15.55 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 63.90 ($0.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.41.

Cornerstone FS Plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. It operates FXPress proprietary, multi- currency, customer account general ledger system with integrated payment and settlement capability, online client portal, and back office customer service portal.

