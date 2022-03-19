Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Acquires 342,143 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 342,143 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,225,466.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,492 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $4,309,772.84.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,154 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $521,600.46.

On Monday, March 7th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260,931.61.

On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $826,969.38.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,782,106.95.

On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,429,665.01.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,892,850.12.

On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $2,347,153.48.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00.

Shares of CTKB opened at $12.19 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

