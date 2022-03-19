Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

CERE opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 202.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 196,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 131,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

About Cerevel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.