Insider Selling: Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) CEO Sells 2,595 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $39.00 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.