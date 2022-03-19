Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

