Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of REGN opened at $685.94 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.60 and a 12-month high of $689.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,222,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
