Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 15,773 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37.

Snap stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Snap by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 95,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.