Insight Folios Inc Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Universal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Universal by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 797,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,000. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Universal Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.