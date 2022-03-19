Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Director Sells $852,763.20 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inspirato stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Get Inspirato alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.