Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.