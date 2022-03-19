Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $219,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.