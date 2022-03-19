Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $300,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,436 shares of company stock worth $5,969,295. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

