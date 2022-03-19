Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

